Backstage News On Nick Hogan Considering An In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s late son, Nick Hogan, recently told TMZ that he is open to the possibility of pursuing an in-ring career in the future.

Nick expressed his lifelong love for wrestling, noting that being involved in the business brings him closer to his father, as it is part of his bloodline. This statement came after he shared a photo on Instagram showing him working out with NWA star Bryan Idol.

According to Fightful Select, Nick has been training with Idol, the current NWA Television Champion. The report also mentioned that WWE sources have indicated there have been no discussions regarding Nick potentially wrestling for the company.

It was noted that the last time such a discussion took place was in the 2010s, and even then, it was merely speculative rather than a serious consideration.

Although Nick Hogan has never wrestled, he made appearances on WWE RAW in late July and at SummerSlam in August to pay tribute to his late father.