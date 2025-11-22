Nikki Bella Wants Final WWE Chapter With Brie

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with Entertainment Tonight about various topics, including her current solo career in the company.

Bella said, “It’s hard. I mean, it’s always amazing, and I’ve had my solo runs, so I think when you’re an identical twin, you’re used to doing so many things together. It’s empowering when you have to do things on your own.”

On how she wants to end her WWE career alongside the same person she started her journey with, her sister Brie Bella:

“But I know that however long this run is, a year, two years, it will be my last and final, and you know, in our industry you never wanna say never, but I’m just being realistic. But I started with her, and I wanna end with her. I know everyone wants it, and I think it would be really cool for the fans and as well as for this new era, and especially when you turn me heel. I mean, I’m only super bad when I got sidekicks. It’s hard, and I hope I at least get to end with her. I mean, two bad b***hes are way better than one.”

