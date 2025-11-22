Backstage News On NFL’s Cam Skattebo Appearing In WWE RAW Segment

This past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who had a memorable moment during a Judgment Day segment.

He supported comedian Andrew Schulz during a ringside altercation.

According to Fightful Select, this spot was planned on the day of the event, with an emphasis on keeping physicality to a minimum.

The report also noted that some online pundits expressed concerns about Skattebo’s participation in even a mildly physical segment. However, sources in sports media have indicated that the Giants had no issues with what occurred.

Currently, Skattebo is out of in-ring action due to surgery for an open dislocation of his ankle.