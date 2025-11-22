Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will kick off the show, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will also make an appearance.

Previously announced for the show is “The Ring General” GUNTHER, who will face Carmelo Hayes in a quarterfinal match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Additionally, MFT’s Solo Sikoa will compete against Penta in another quarterfinal match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. There will also be a Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.