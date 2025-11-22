Matt Cardona Clarifies WWE Status

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona recently appeared on NotSam Wrestling, where he discussed various topics, including whether he has signed any deal with WWE after returning to the company as Zack Ryder.

This return occurred during the Last Time Is Now Tournament, where he competed against Solo Sikoa.

Cardona said, “So, no nostalgia deal, no Legends deal. I signed something, I don’t honestly — I don’t even know what I signed. But I gave them the rights temporarily to make merch. Now, what can they make? I believe that’s up to them. Like, I’m giving them the rights to make whatever they want. What are they going to make? I don’t know. They’ve made the the three shirts, the card. I mean, please make whatever you want. But it’s not my choice.”

On whether he will have more potential appearances in WWE in the near future:

“Bro, I have no idea. You know, ‘Always Ready.’ It’s not just a hashtag. It’s seriously, the way I live my my life and career. I got the phone call to do this, and I was always ready for the opportunity. If I get another phone call to come back to do another one-off, whatever, I’m always ready. I don’t know. There’s — it was a one-time deal. Could it lead to something else? Perhaps. Hopefully it does. But if it doesn’t, just the fact this year closed off — I think Sean Ross Sapp just reported it. In a 12-month period I’ve wrestled — unsigned by the way — WWE, NXT, AEW, Ring of Honor, NWA, GCW, and every other indie under the sun. Unheard of, unsigned.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

