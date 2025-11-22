WWE Shop Releases Undertaker Legacy Belt With Hefty Price Tag

WWE Shop has announced that The Undertaker’s Legacy Belt, a prestigious item honoring the WWE Hall of Famer, is now available on their official website for $849.99.

Additionally, the expected delivery for this item is set for February 2026.

Here is the official description of the belt:

“This meticulously crafted title belt embodies the essence of his iconic Deadman persona, complete with enameled Undertaker imagery and printed Roman numerals totaling 35 on either strap. Featuring signature fasteners and weighing approximately 6 lbs., this belt is a heavyweight tribute to a true legend, making it an essential centerpiece for any serious WWE collector.”

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, made his professional wrestling debut in 1987 and officially joined WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series event.

He announced his retirement in 2020, having been a cornerstone of WWE and professional wrestling for over three decades.