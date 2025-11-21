Alexa Bliss Responds To Fan Criticism About Her Appearance

A post on Twitter/X from user @Strattified questioning Alexa Bliss’s appearance went viral this week, drawing over 600,000 views.

The user wrote, “Why does she kinda look older than she used to?” — prompting Bliss to issue a direct and honest response.

Alexa replied: “I’ve seen the tweets – and all I can say is Having only 1 full day at Home a week with our non stop schedule & being a full time mom & constantly fighting exhaustion – will definitely take a toll on my appearance 🖤😂.”

Bliss’s comment quickly gained traction, with fans praising her transparency and supporting her balancing act as both a WWE Superstar and a full-time mother.

Alexa Bliss is scheduled to compete in the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2025.

Why does she kinda look older than she used to?🫢 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6keLudbZfO — 💫🌟Jaidafied🌟💫 (@Strattified) November 18, 2025