Alexa Bliss Responds To Fan Criticism About Her Appearance

A post on Twitter/X from user @Strattified questioning Alexa Bliss’s appearance went viral this week, drawing over 600,000 views.
The user wrote, “Why does she kinda look older than she used to?” — prompting Bliss to issue a direct and honest response.
Alexa replied: “I’ve seen the tweets – and all I can say is Having only 1 full day at Home a week with our non stop schedule & being a full time mom & constantly fighting exhaustion – will definitely take a toll on my appearance 🖤😂.”
Bliss’s comment quickly gained traction, with fans praising her transparency and supporting her balancing act as both a WWE Superstar and a full-time mother.
Alexa Bliss is scheduled to compete in the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2025.