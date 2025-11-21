Teddy Long Names Vince McMahon As The Best Person He Ever Met In Wrestling

During an interview with MadMacDavis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked to name the best person he ever met in the wrestling business. Long said he couldn’t narrow it down to just one, but highlighted Vince McMahon at the top of his list.

“Well, I met several people. It ain’t just one person that was the best,” Long said. “There are a lot of good people in wrestling, and I had the opportunity to be friends with some of them. I’d say Vince McMahon—I’d have to say that first—because I was able to get a chance to work close to him, and that’s something that everybody doesn’t have the opportunity to do.”

Long reflected on moments where he was allowed into private backstage meetings with McMahon and key WWE figures.

“I would sit down with him in meetings, and it was just me, him, and Taker, or me, him, and somebody else. And he didn’t do that with everybody. So I consider myself really lucky. And for him to put me in that position, you know what I mean, I consider him one of the best people.”

In addition to McMahon, Long also named JBL, The Godfather, Ron Simmons, and The Rock as some of the people he genuinely enjoyed being around during his career.