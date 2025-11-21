Kenny Omega Says AJ Styles Helped Pave The Way For AEW’s Creation

In a new interview with cbssports.com, AEW star Kenny Omega reflected on his history with AJ Styles during their time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Styles served as the leader of Bullet Club before departing for WWE in 2016, eventually passing the torch to Omega in a storyline kept tightly under wraps.

Styles followed the same tradition Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) started years earlier, and Omega explained that Styles understood how important the angle was for the future of the faction.

“AJ, having a keen sense of what’s best for business, knew exactly how to go along with it,” Omega said. “In a way, by his turning his back and allowing for that moment to happen, whether he knows it or not, that led to the forming of The Elite.”

Omega noted that without that specific version of Bullet Club, the formation of The Elite — his iconic trio with The Young Bucks — may never have happened. And without The Elite, AEW itself might not exist.

“Ultimately, it kind of led to AEW,” Omega said of Styles. “Him being involved in our lives is very pivotal for the company and our careers.”