Three Giants Bid For WBD As AEW’s Media Future Hangs In The Balance

The race to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery — the longtime media partner of AEW — intensified on Thursday as multiple major companies submitted official bids.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix, NBCUniversal, and Paramount/Skydance have all entered bids for “some or all” of WBD.

WBD effectively put itself up for sale back in October. While the specifics of the offers were not disclosed, the New York Post reported that bids were submitted at noon, with insiders predicting that the winning bid will likely fall short of the $30 per share target CEO David Zaslav previously stated he wanted.

The Hollywood Reporter added that WBD and Zaslav are expected to hold “two, maybe three rounds” of bidding in hopes of pushing the price above the $23.50 per share reportedly offered by Paramount/Skydance for the entire company.

The developments are drawing significant interest from wrestling fans due to AEW’s current broadcast relationship with WBD. AEW is in year one of a multi-year TV deal running through 2027, with an option extending into 2028. The deal includes Dynamite and Collision being simulcast on HBO Max, archived AEW content on the platform, and discounted pay-per-view access for subscribers.

Ariel Helwani and other media members recently asked AEW President Tony Khan whether he had concerns about WBD being sold. Khan remained positive about AEW’s future with the company, saying their partnership with Zaslav has grown stronger through WBD’s ongoing changes. He emphasized that AEW has felt continued support and sees the relationship as mutually beneficial.

NBCUniversal and Netflix both have existing deals with WWE, while Paramount’s seven-year partnership with UFC begins in January — adding extra intrigue to the future of AEW broadcasting rights.