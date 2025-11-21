Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil,” HOOK, and Eddie Kingston will face The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a tag team match at the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl, which will take place before the pay-per-view.

Previously announced matches include Jon Moxley from The Death Riders going against Kyle O’Reilly from The Conglomeration in a No Holds Barred Match. Additionally, a 4-Way Tag Team Match will feature the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue), Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa), and The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir and “The Megasus” Megan Bayne. The winning team will have the opportunity to choose the stipulation for their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match.

CMLL World Trios Champions, El Sky Team, will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family, which includes AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero.

Other matches previously announced include “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders competing against Darby Allin in a singles match. “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, will team up against “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, Big Bill, the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn), and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) in another 4-Way Tag Team Match during the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl, with a prize of $200,000 for the winning team.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. There will also be a TNT Championship No Disqualification Match between the Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe; if Briscoe loses, he will join the Don Callis Family.

A Casino Gauntlet Match is scheduled, featuring The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, The Demand’s Ricochet, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight, JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and several TBD participants, all competing to crown the new AEW National Champion.

Additionally, a trios match will see The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) teaming with Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander to take on “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The winning team in this match will earn a cash prize of $1,000,000.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will also defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Finally, at the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl prior to the pay-per-view, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will face Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.