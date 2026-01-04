Matt Hardy Predicts Chris Jericho Will Appear For TNA In 2026

Pro wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently covered a variety of topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

One key point he discussed was Chris Jericho’s future in professional wrestling.

Hardy said, “I just think he’s at that point where his run feels kind of done in AEW, for better or for worse. And it just kind of is what it is. He was obviously a huge focal point, and he is one of the early builders and architects of AEW. You know, without Chris Jericho coming in and giving them equity as their first World Champion, I don’t think AEW follows in the same direction that it did, initially. It doesn’t take off as fast as it did. So he was very beneficial to them. You know, he was like a pillar of their beginnings.”

On fans being tired of Jericho in AEW:

“The fan base right now is not necessarily into older performers that entertain as much as they wrestle. They want wrestlers. You know, ‘We’re the best wrestlers.’ That’s what it’s branded as, ‘Where the best wrestle.’ And Chris, obviously, with the the Learning Tree stuff which didn’t end up getting over huge. And everything else, and him being off TV for a while, and his deal coming up. I mean, Chris has always been really good at knowing when it’s time to go somewhere else and freshen up, put a new, fresh coat of paint on. And I think he’s willing to do that. And with WWE it’s not like he’s some young whippersnapper that’s going to come in and sign a five-year deal and do whatever. But I think he can come in, he can appear. He would be a massive star, especially if he’s utilized in the right way. He can have big matches that can mean something. I think he could pop over and do something at TNA, which should be cool. He’s never done that before.”

On Jericho having a promising role in WWE:

“I think he would be an ambassador that could perform every now and then. But he is seen more as a novelty act, I think in WWE. I think that’s how it would be viewed as more. And I know he’s still looking to Fozzy. He’s got a bunch of dates coming up and whatnot. But I think there’s so much value and equity in Chris Jericho, and WWE will put him in a position to succeed.”

On Jericho making an appearing for TNA:

“He’s never done it. He’s never done TNA. And with the WWE/TNA, partnership, I feel like he would be a great guy that could come and show up, just be on TNA programming. And it is a huge deal for TNA, and then he also gets to check that off his bucket list, that he has appeared for TNA.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)