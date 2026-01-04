AJ Styles Fires Back At Fan Over WWE vs. AEW Comment

WWE veteran “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles recently announced that he plans to retire in 2026, ahead of his match against 17-time World Champion John Cena at Crown Jewel: Perth this past October; however, he did not specify an exact date.

Recently, a fan expressed their wish to see one final match between the iconic rivals AJ Styles and current AEW star Samoa Joe on Twitter (X).

In response, another fan suggested that Styles should have ended his career in AEW, stating, “He chose the WWE money!”

Styles took notice of the comment and didn’t hold back in his response, tweeting, “I’ll take [the] dumbest things to ever have been said for 100, Alex.”

Styles, along with Dragon Lee, recently lost their World Tag Team Championships to The Usos on this past Monday night’s episode of RAW, ending their reign at 70 days.

Now that he has lost the tag team title, it will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion shifts back to singles competition moving forward.