Dominik Mysterio Admits He Was Warned After Spitting Incident

WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on “Towers of Power,” where he discussed various topics.

He revealed that there was an occasion when company officials backstage issued him a warning for spitting on World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee.

Mysterio said, “I never think it’s far enough. But I have gotten—I don’t want to say in trouble—but I’m the type of guy to ask for forgiveness before permission. There’s been a few times where I’ve gone to the back, and I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t, sorry. I didn’t know.’ One of them was I spit on Dragon Lee. I got to the back, first thing, they were like, ‘We don’t spit on people.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t spit on him,’ and I was like, ‘I spit my gum.’ And I was like, [it’s] two very different things. They were like, ‘Dom, we do not spit on people.’ I was like, ‘That’s my bad.’ I was like, ‘[That’s] on me; I didn’t know.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.