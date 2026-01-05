Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses Missing Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement Match

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Tokyo Sports about various topics, including his absence from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, where he wished to pay tribute to Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

He expressed that he did his best to be there.

Nakamura said, “I believe I did everything I could… but that it didn’t happen, well, maybe it was because I had other missions to fulfill. That’s the only way to see it. In its own way, it’s dramatic, I suppose.”

On Tanahashi’s retirement:

“When Mr. Tanahashi’s retirement was decided, while exploring the possibility of facing him in his retirement match, although we have known each other for many years, I felt a connection we hadn’t had before. I truly thank him from the bottom of my heart. I hope that going forward, as president, he will continue to energize not just New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but the entire Japanese pro-wrestling scene.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi competed in the final match of his 26-year wrestling career during Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Sunday. Several major stars from his past attended the event to pay tribute. Among those who appeared were Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Katsuyori Shibata, Keiji Mutoh, Tatsumi Fujinami, and Tetsuya Naito.