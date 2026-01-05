IYO SKY Pays Tribute To Hiroshi Tanahashi Following Retirement

Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi competed in his final match on Sunday, January 4th, losing to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the Tokyo Dome.

Several wrestlers from across the industry have paid tribute to Tanahashi, including 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Top WWE star and former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY also paid tribute to Hiroshi Tanahashi on her official Twitter account. She included some photos of herself with Tanahashi.

SKY wrote, “You have given wonderful influence to a tremendous number of pro wrestlers. I am one of them. The title of “Etsujo” (逸女) bestowed upon me by Issai during our discussion 11 years ago is a treasure for my lifetime!” January 4, 2026 #TanahashiRetirement Cheering you on from America, GO!! ACE!!!!!✨✨✨✨”