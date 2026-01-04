Matt Cardona Releases Lengthy Statement On His WWE Return

Professional wrestling veteran Matt Cardona made a surprising return to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, where he defeated Kit Wilson in a singles match. Michael Cole confirmed during commentary that Cardona has been signed to the SmackDown brand.

After his return, Cardona stated, “I’m not finished,” which seems to be his new mantra for this WWE comeback, and it’s also featured on his latest t-shirt.

Recently, Cardona took to his Twitter (X) account to share a lengthy statement regarding his long-awaited return to the company, a journey that has been nearly six years in the making. He reflected on his experiences and emphasized the importance of perseverance.

Cardona had previously made a single WWE appearance last year, wrestling under his former ring name, Zack Ryder, in November. He competed in the opening round of The Last Time Is Now Tournament but lost to LA Knight.

Additionally, he made multiple appearances in NXT as part of the TNA/NXT crossover and the TNA Invasion. However, after more than five years away, he is now back in WWE for the long term under his reinvented identity and Matt Cardona gimmick.