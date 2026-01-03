Speculation Mounts Over Chris Jericho Appearing On Monday’s WWE RAW

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been “a lot of talk” about Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE, possibly as soon as the January 5 episode of RAW. Meltzer noted that despite the speculation, neither WWE nor Jericho’s representatives have issued an official statement.

Within wrestling circles, however, the situation is being discussed as if it is happening.

Meltzer framed it more as an expectation rather than a confirmation. He also pointed out that no one involved has denied the rumors outright, but some WWE sources have advised him “not to believe anything said about it.”

Meltzer referenced Jericho’s history of surprising returns to explain why fans should be cautious about locking in on specific dates.

In a past WWE comeback, Jericho changed his return date after news leaked, intentionally delaying it to subvert expectations. This history has led many to speculate that a similar strategy could be in play again.

The rumors have intensified since Jericho’s deal with AEW expired at the end of 2025. Combined with Jericho’s open statement about wanting to continue wrestling into 2026, many observers find the possibility of a final WWE run plausible.

For now, however, the story remains unconfirmed. Jericho is also known as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy and has had memorable stints in WCW, ECW, and Mexico in addition to his work in WWE and AEW.