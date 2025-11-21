Backstage News On When Anna Jay’s AEW Contract Is Set To Expire

According to Fightful Select, Anna Jay’s AEW contract is set to expire in the next few months.

A source within the company indicated that AEW expects to attempt to retain Jay under contract.

The report also mentioned that Jay enjoys teaming with Tay Melo; however, she is “open to” making the best decisions for her career, which may include exploring free agency.

As of now, there is no information about whether contract negotiations have begun, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Jay has been with AEW since All Out in 2019 and officially signed with the company in April 2020.