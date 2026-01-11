Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Title Win

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre captured the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown in a surprising upset.

According to BodySlam+, McIntyre and Rhodes were not informed about the finish of the match until just a few hours before it took place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The report noted that there were “a few different pitches” for the match’s conclusion, but WWE ultimately chose McIntyre’s victory, which was aided by unintentional assistance from Jacob Fatu. Fatu interfered to attack McIntyre, seemingly in retaliation for having taken him out of action months ago. However, Rhodes intervened and pulled Fatu off of McIntyre, giving McIntyre the chance to escape the cage and win the match.

The report also stated that WWE plans to take a different approach to the Road to WrestleMania this year, as McIntyre’s victory opens up new storylines leading into the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 42 in April.

Additionally, it was reported that a Fatal 4-Way Match will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month.

The winner of that match will earn the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Saturday, January 31st, at the King Abdullah Financial District.