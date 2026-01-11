New Matches, Segments For 1/12 WWE Raw In Germany

The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday afternoon to release his usual pre-show video announcements for the weekly red brand program.

Now confirmed for the January 12, 2026 episode of WWE Raw from Dusseldorf, Germany, which airs live at 2pm EST. and 11am PST. on Netflix, is an opening segment featuring new women’s tag-team champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Additionally, Raquel Rodriguez will address her attack of WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and fans will hear live from WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Matches for the 1/12 show include Austin Theory & Bronson Reed vs. Penta & Dragon Lee, as well as Gunther vs. AJ Styles.

