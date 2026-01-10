AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (1/10/2026): Arlington, TX.

AEW Collision returns tonight!
All Elite Wrestling continues their Arlington residency this evening with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:
* El Clon vs. Komander
* TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Hechicero
* Kris Statlander & Babes Of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Hyan, Maya World, and Vert Vixen
TONIGHT!
AEW returns to the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX for #AEWCollision!
Tell us what you're looking forward to when the action starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/TQyY6MYCHQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2026