AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (1/10/2026): Arlington, TX.

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Collision
AEW Collision

AEW Collision returns tonight!

All Elite Wrestling continues their Arlington residency this evening with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* El Clon vs. Komander
* TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Hechicero
* Kris Statlander & Babes Of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Hyan, Maya World, and Vert Vixen

