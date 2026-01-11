Backstage Update On The Street Profits’ WWE Status

WWE stars The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, have not appeared on television for over 2 months.

Their last match took place on the October 30th episode of WWE Main Event, where they secured a victory against Los Garza in tag team action.

According to Fightful Select, Dawkins and Ford have not been seen on WWE TV since that episode, and they are also not participating in the current European tour leading up to the Royal Rumble.

There is currently no information regarding the reasons for their absence from television, nor is there any update on when they might return.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.