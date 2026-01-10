Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will be held at the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will team up with the Babes of Wrath — AEW TBS Champion and AEW Women’s Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale and AEW Women’s Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron — to compete against Hyan, Maya World, and Vertvixen in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show is The Conglomeration’s AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, who will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family.

Additionally, El Clon, also a member of the Don Callis Family, will face Komander in a singles match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.