Mercedes Mone Reveals She’s Taking A Break From AEW

During last night’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette aired featuring former TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, who reflected on her recent decline in the wrestling scene.

Moné announced that she would be taking a break from the company.

Moné lost her TBS Championship title to Willow Nightingale during Dynamite: New Year’s Smash. Throughout her 584-day reign, she credited her success to being “undeniable.”

In her statement, Moné expressed that since joining AEW, she has faced a lack of respect from her peers. To demonstrate that she deserves recognition, she has decided to step away from weekly programming for an indefinite period.

She concluded her message by wishing good luck to her rivals, declaring that when she returns, she intends to collect more than just titles.