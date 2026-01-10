Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, January 10th, 2026, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 in Arlington, Texas has 966 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona has 2,184 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 in Orlando has 2,338 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 in Cedar Park, Texas has 1,434 tickets sold.

– AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Sydney has 5,131 tickets sold.

– AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15th, 2026 in Los Angeles, California has 6,946 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 12th, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia has 4,586 tickets sold.