Backstage Update On Blake Monroe’s WWE Future After NXT Shake-Up

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been discussions about potentially moving WWE NXT star Blake Monroe up to the main roster. However, it is not expected that she will be called up “imminently,” and this idea is still only in the discussion phase.

According to BodySlam+, Monroe is currently not projected to join the main roster, which means she will remain in NXT for the time being.

The report also mentioned that following the unexpected title change with Thea Hail last month, WWE has developed new plans for Monroe as the company prepares for NXT Stand & Deliver 2026, scheduled for April.

This situation arose after Monroe lost the NXT North American Championship to Hail in an unscripted finish due to a botched pinfall spot.

At NXT New Year’s Evil, Monroe was set for a title rematch against Hail. However, the match did not take place because Monroe attacked Hail before it began, injuring the former champion. Consequently, Ava banned Monroe from the building.

Hail later defended her title in an open challenge, which was answered by Izzi Dame from The Culling, who won the match and emerged as the new champion.