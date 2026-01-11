Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/17/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will face the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a tag team match. This matchup was arranged after a backstage segment where Gibson expressed frustration about how he and his partner have had to fight for every opportunity and adhere to the rule book in their careers, while Kingston “walks the way he wants to walk,” breaking every rule and still being rewarded.

This match follows Kingston’s victory over Zack Gibson at AEW World’s End Zero Hour. After that match, Ortiz returned to help Kingston during a post-match attack by the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Currently, this is the only match announced for next week’s show.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.