Former WWE Talent And Second-Generation Star Set For Tryouts

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is set to hold tryouts next week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in an effort to recruit potential stars for the future. Initially, the company did not disclose any details about the candidates for the tryouts.

According to Fightful Select, Notorious Mimi, who previously performed in WWE as Sloane Jacobs in 2022 and appeared on the Monster Factory show on Apple TV, is scheduled to participate in the tryouts.

Additionally, second-generation star Airica Demia, daughter of The Legend of Solar, is also expected to attend. Demia has previously competed in NWA and Ring of Honor matches.

Both talents were recently seen training at the Dungeon 2.0, run by former WWE Women’s Champion Natalya Neidhart and TJ Wilson.

Furthermore, PWInsider.com reported that former Marine Joshua Hillen, MMA fighter Regina Tarin, and basketball player James Karnik are also set to participate in the tryouts.