Young Bucks Comment On Chris Jericho’s AEW Future, Talk WWE

AEW EVPs and tag team stars The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) spoke with Adam’s Apple, discussing Chris Jericho’s status, who they consider AEW’s most underrated wrestlers, and how close they came to signing with WWE.

With Jericho’s name dominating headlines, The Bucks were asked whether anything can be done behind the scenes to keep him in AEW.

Nick Jackson: “He’s a founding father, so of course we want him to stay. We’re not sure where he’s at head-space-wise right now, but I know he’s on a break and trying to figure it out on his own. And sometimes you have to let a wrestler like that figure it out on his own.”

Matt Jackson: “You gotta put him up there on [AEW’s] Mount Rushmore.”

Nick pointed to someone they worked with on TV the night before:

Nick: “Man, we teamed with him last night on TV — Josh [Alexander].”

Matt also highlighted several names fans should keep an eye on:

Matt: “Even the guys we wrestled last night — Top Flight, Scorpio Sky — I think people need to check out these guys. They’re awesome.”

The Bucks confirmed that there have been multiple conversations with WWE over the years.

Nick: “Pretty close.”

Matt: “I mean, there was never an actual physical contract, but we were negotiating. There’s been a couple, but 2019 was probably the closest. We had a groundswell at the time with the stuff we were doing in Japan and on the indies, and I think they just wanted to buy it.”