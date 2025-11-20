Saraya (Paige) Addresses WWE Return Rumors

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, continues to fuel speculation about a potential return to the company. In a new interview with The Toronto Sun, the former Divas Champion addressed the nonstop questions she receives about a WWE comeback — and made it clear that while she’s not campaigning for a job, she understands why fans keep asking.

“I will say, anytime I’m in an interview, I get asked that. Everyone who comes to my table asks that,” Saraya said. “But Twitter can be so harsh—if I talk about it, they’re like, ‘You’re begging for a job.’ I’m like, ‘No, people ask me.’ I’m just answering the question. I’m not randomly going, ‘Bring me back.’ I’m just getting a lot of love and a good reception. People really want me to come back, and I think that’s incredible. Maybe one day. I don’t know though.”

Saraya stepped away from AEW in late 2024 to explore opportunities outside of wrestling, but her time away has reignited her passion for the ring. She confirmed that she plans to resume training at the start of the new year.

“You know, I’ve had a wonderful year to dip my toe into the outside-of-wrestling world, and it’s been so wonderful. I’ve loved it. But once you’re a wrestler, you always miss it. I am starting to get the bug again because I went through a stage where I kind of fell out of love with it for a second. I needed to take a break, and that was the goal. But I’ve found a new love for it again, a new passion. I’m going to get into training in January and we’ll see where that takes me. Because if I was to ever come back—not saying I am—but if I did, I want to be at the top of my game and wrestle better than I did back in NXT.”

Saraya’s comments echo recent remarks she made about training with Natalya at the Hart Dungeon in Florida, further fueling speculation that she may be preparing for one more major run.