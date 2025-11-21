Updated Card For ROH Final Battle 2025

Following last night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Final Battle, scheduled for next month.

ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her title against Persephone.

Additionally, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo), will defend their titles against SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky).

Also announced is a ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Finals Match, with competitors yet to be determined.

Queen Aminata will face Deonna Purrazzo in one semifinal, while Billie Starkz will take on the winner of the match between Serena Deeb and Yuka Sakazaki. The two semifinal winners will then compete in the finals.

Furthermore, the AEW National Championship will be defended, with the competitors still to be announced. The inaugural champion will be crowned at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match, but details regarding their first title defense have not yet been revealed.

Finally, Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion, “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, will defend his title against Komander.

ROH Final Battle is set to take place on Friday, December 5th, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.