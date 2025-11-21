Tony Khan Explains Why He Created The AEW National Championship

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Full Gear 2025 media call, where he discussed various topics, including his reasoning behind creating the AEW National Championship.

Khan said, “I think it’s important to look at the content that any wrestling promotion is producing, and what the model for the business of that company is and for AEW, the revenue is primarily driven from TV and pay-per-view, and we produce many hours of TV and pay-per-view. We also produce a lot of live events, and we produce over 100 shows per year and several hours per week. This is different than the beginning of AEW because at the beginning of AEW, we only had two hours of television, and I had no association whatsoever with Ring of Honor, and certainly was not the owner and promoter of that company.”

On how things changed after he acquired ROH:

“So, you mention the Ring of Honor Championship, so that changed, of course, when I acquired Ring of Honor, and I have largely kept the championships at Ring of Honor intact, except for adding Women’s Championships, and expanding the Women’s Championships of ROH. I’ve made no changes to the men’s championships in ROH… I absolutely think that it’s important to look at the ecosystem of a wrestling company.”