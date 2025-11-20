AJ Lee Calls Out Fan For AI “Kiss” Video: “It Is Harassment”

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has called out a self-proclaimed fan on social media after he used AI to fabricate a video of her kissing him at a public convention. The fan, who identifies himself as Chris Horror, posted a YouTube clip implying he shared a kiss with Lee during the Big Event NY Expo in November 2025.

After the video started circulating, Lee noticed it and issued a firm response on X, condemning the content.

“This is incredibly inappropriate and it is harassment,” Lee wrote, asking Chris to delete the AI-generated video that had made her uncomfortable.

Despite Lee’s request, the fan has not removed the clip. Instead, he responded by thanking another user who told AJ she should feel flattered, adding a Vince McMahon GIF to his post — escalating the situation further.

The incident has reignited online discussions surrounding the misuse of AI, deepfakes, and wrestler likeness rights — an increasingly sensitive issue as technology makes it easier to create deceptive or invasive content involving public figures.

AJ Lee recently returned to WWE programming on Monday Night Raw, where she played a pivotal role in Maxxine Dupri’s shocking victory over Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.