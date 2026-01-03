Backstage Update On Chad Gable’s WWE TV Return

WWE star Chad Gable initially adopted the El Grande Americano persona, donning the character’s mask until he suffered an injury.

With no resolution for the storyline and Gable’s injury persisting, Ludwig Kaiser took over the role and began portraying El Grande Americano.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Gable is expected to make his return to WWE soon. However, this does not necessarily mean he will immediately or ever reclaim the El Grande Americano role.

The report indicates that there are current plans to keep Kaiser in this position. Additionally, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, who have been playing Rayo and Bravo Americano, are also expected to continue in their respective roles for the time being.

The report also notes that creative plans are underway to reintegrate Gable into the storyline without removing anyone else from their roles.

One possibility being considered is involving The Creeds, leading to a natural six-man feud.

Gable is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and a SmackDown Tag Team Champion, having held titles alongside Jason Jordan as part of American Alpha.

He is also a RAW Tag Team Champion with Bobby Roode and has held titles with Otis.