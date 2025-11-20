Tony Khan Wants Chris Jericho To Retire In AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan says he hopes that Chris Jericho will choose to end his legendary career in All Elite Wrestling when the time finally comes. Speaking with Adam’s Apple, Khan addressed ongoing speculation surrounding Jericho’s future — especially as the former world champion’s contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2025.

“I would say that absolutely, I’d love it if Chris, his final match is eventually — whenever Chris someday would want to hang it up — were in AEW but I also don’t think Chris is really near that point,” Khan said.

Jericho has been off AEW television for several months. His last match took place in April at AEW Dynasty, where he dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido. Despite regular calls from fans urging him to retire, Jericho has consistently pushed back, making it clear in multiple interviews that he has no plans to step away anytime soon.

Jericho signed a major contract extension in 2022 that keeps him with AEW through December 2025. However, many within the wrestling industry — including voices inside WWE — believe Jericho could return to WWE once his deal expires, fueling speculation about where he’ll ultimately finish his historic career.

Khan’s comments make AEW’s stance clear: they want Jericho’s final match to happen under their banner.