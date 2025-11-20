Backstage News On AEW Planning For The Elite To Reunite

The Elite has featured various members over time, with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being the constants. However, they have not been on the same page as a faction on AEW television for quite a while, especially since the Bucks attacked Omega in mid-2024.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed this issue in the latest installment of Fightful Select Answers, along with the possibility of their reunion.

According to Sapp, he anticipates that The Elite will reunite at some point in the future. He believes the Bucks’ current on-screen struggles could catalyze a babyface turn.

Sapp also mentioned that, despite Omega’s recent health issues, Omega will still occasionally participate in matches. He highlighted that AEW currently has a strong heel presence on the roster, including the Death Riders, the Don Callis Family, and The Opps, as well as the impending return of MJF.

This makes it more logical for The Elite to come together as babyfaces.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are being pursued by the Don Callis Family, and the storyline is ongoing, but they have not yet agreed to join the faction.