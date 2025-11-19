Photos: Bayley Visits TNA Star’s Wrestling School

WWE Grand Slam Champion Bayley recently stopped by Mustafa Ali’s training facility in the Chicago area, and the former WWE star shared the moment with fans on Instagram.

Ali posted two photos of the two together at the Chicago Wrestling Center, praising Bayley for the visit.

“The GOAT came through. @itsmebayley / @chicagowrestlingcenter,” Ali wrote.

Ali opened the facility in 2024 after departing WWE, establishing a full-time wrestling school in Forest Park, Illinois. Since signing with TNA in January 2024, Ali has quickly become one of the promotion’s most prominent names.

He is a former TNA X Division Champion and currently leads the Order 4 faction, which most recently defeated The Hardys and Cedric Alexander in a six-man tag at TNA Turning Point on November 14.

Bayley, meanwhile, remains a major presence on WWE Raw. She has been embroiled in ongoing conflict with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), who, along with Nia Jax and Lash Legend, attacked Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on the November 3 episode. Bayley continues to be featured prominently on WWE programming as the feud escalates.