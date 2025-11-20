AEW Reportedly Impressed With Hyan & Maya World After Collision Performances

According to Fightful Select, Hyan and Maya World have received high praise from AEW for their recent appearances with the company.

The report notes that the two independent wrestlers played a key role in a major storyline over the past few weeks.

They stepped in to replace Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell on the November 8th episode of Collision, competing against the team TayJay after Alize and Newell opted out.

At that time, Hyan and World were commended for their willingness to step up, and this positive feedback has continued. AEW is keen on using them further. Fightful Select also reported that an eight-minute match featuring Hyan and World on this past weekend’s Collision was a direct result of their strong performance the week before.

The report indicates that Hyan and World are now signed with AEW, though sources suggest it wouldn’t be surprising if they were officially signed sooner.

Both wrestlers have previously appeared for AEW and ROH, participating in several matches for each promotion prior to this situation.