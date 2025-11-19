Tony Khan Addresses Potential AEW Interest In Killer Kross

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed whether the company has any interest in former WWE star Karrion Kross, also known as Killer Kross, following his recent free agency. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Khan revealed that while he hasn’t spoken to Kross in years, he remains open to the idea of reconnecting.

“I have not spoken to him in many, many years… I like Killer Kross. It’d be interesting at some point to talk to him again. It’s been a long time since I’ve talked to Killer Kross, and it would be interesting,” Khan said when asked about AEW pursuing the former NXT Champion.

Helwani followed up by asking if any conversations happened after Kross became available. Khan clarified that he has not yet spoken to him, though he was loosely involved in a situation that brought Kross and Darby Allin together.

“I haven’t yet. He did some stuff with Darby that I was involved with—Darby—in terms of clearing the schedule for Darby to do an independent match with him here in New York. And they did a match, which I was involved in. Darby and I were actually at the Comic Con together that day promoting AEW Full Gear and the comic books with AEW and DC, and Darby went right from the Comic Con panel where he assaulted Mox… I actually wanted to go see his match, but Darby had to be hustled out and we still had events. So Darby left early to go do that match with Killer Kross, which was great that he was able to do both things. So I didn’t get to see him that night. That probably would have been a great chance to connect with him. I think he’s tremendous.”

Khan was also asked if he was surprised WWE chose not to re-sign Kross. He offered a diplomatic answer while once again praising Kross’ talent.

“It’s interesting. I mean, you never know what’s going on with different wrestlers and different wrestling organizations, so I can’t speak to that. But I think he is very talented, and Darby said he had a great experience with him. So it would definitely be worth reconnecting. I mean, you know, we get so deep in our foxholes thinking about the different things we’re doing, and sometimes I get so laser-focused on one thing, as you can see, that I think about those things. But at some point, he’s definitely a great name to think about.”

Kross, who had runs in both NXT and WWE’s main roster before returning to the independent scene, has not publicly commented on any potential discussions with AEW.