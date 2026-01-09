Jim Ross Explains Why He Ended Up Calling All Of AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross has reflected on his emotional return to the commentary desk for the first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2026, a special night that took place in his home state of Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The broadcast saw “Good Ol’ J.R.” call the entire two-hour show, marking one of his most prominent appearances in recent months.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross described the night as a deeply meaningful “feel-good moment,” one that reconnected him with both his roots and his love for the craft. With his children and grandchildren in attendance, the experience carried extra emotional weight. Ross explained that it took him a short while to settle in, but once he did, instinct took over, and the enjoyment returned almost immediately. He emphasized that having fun is essential to effective commentary, noting that if the joy isn’t there, the work simply doesn’t connect.

Ross revealed that the original plan had him scheduled to call only the two main events on the card. That changed when Mike Mansury suggested he remain on commentary for the entire broadcast. Despite lingering concerns about stamina following recent health issues, Ross said he felt great throughout the night and credited the energy of the crowd and the occasion for carrying him through the show.

The following morning brought another meaningful moment when Tony Khan reached out personally. Ross shared that Khan sent him a congratulatory text around 1:30 a.m., something he deeply appreciated. Ross described his continued role with AEW as a blessing and spoke warmly about working under Khan’s leadership, expressing gratitude for the trust and respect shown toward him.

Looking ahead, Ross expects his next commentary assignment to take place in Orlando, Florida, for the January 21, 2026, episode of Dynamite at the Addition Financial Arena. He noted that Khan is being careful and intentional about how he is used, prioritizing his health while still recognizing the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his Tulsa performance. Fans are also anticipating his involvement around AEW Revolution, scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena.

For Ross, the Tulsa Dynamite was more than just another night behind the desk. It was a reminder of why he fell in love with wrestling in the first place—and proof that, when the moment is right, the magic is still there.