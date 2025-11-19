Orange Cassidy Rejects Claim That Logan Paul Is Better Than The AEW Roster

Is WWE’s Logan Paul better than the entire AEW roster? According to Orange Cassidy, absolutely not.

The former AEW International Champion shut down the idea during an interview with Adrian Hernandez, responding to recent comments made by Stevie Richards that sparked heated debate among wrestling fans.

When asked whether he agreed with Richards’ claim, Cassidy dismissed the suggestion outright.

“No, absolutely not. I think Logan Paul is good. I think he’s doing very well for his limited experience and stuff,” Cassidy said. “You just get angry at people like that who just go in and do it, make it look great effortlessly. He’s not better than the AEW roster. That’s like another counter-programming word, clickbaity.”

Cassidy isn’t the only AEW star who has pushed back against the claim. AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher also addressed Richards’ assertion recently, calling it untrue.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul — a former WWE United States Champion — has been prominently featured in WWE programming as part of The Vision. Paul recently aligned himself with the group after using brass knuckles to knock out World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk on Raw.

Based on the most recent angle, Paul’s WarGames team is expected to feature The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, facing CM Punk’s squad of Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.