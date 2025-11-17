WWE Raw Results – November 17, 2025

WWE Raw is LIVE tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

Advertised for tonight is John Cena opening up his final Raw appearance ever, Nikki Bella will explain her attack of Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental title, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. TBA and GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/17/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” by Triple H starts us off as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see various Superstar arrivals, including Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s, and The Vision with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

A special video package airs for John Cena. When it wraps up, the new WWE Intercontinental Champion makes his way out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. He comes out to loud chants of his name as he takes a minute to soak up the incredibly loud atmosphere. He settles in the ring to “Thank You Cena!” chants.

The chants last for a while, as Cena has his own mini Hulk Hogan in Montreal moment. He finally begins speaking and opens by saying “The champ is here!” He mentions the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden and how he has stepped through them for 23 years.

Cena says it’s the last chance for him to talk to the fans like this. It’s his last WWE Raw. He says it’s a bittersweet moment, but it’s very important to him. Before he can say another word, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s theme.

Mysterio gets in the ring, and Cena doesn’t look impressed. The crowd loudly boos Mysterio. Mysterio shouts in Spanish before saying nobody wants to hear what Cena has to say. Last week, Cena was handed a title shot just like he’s been handed everything else.

Cena looks confused. Mysterio says he has fought for everything he has. The crowd is loudly booing, so Mysterio shouts at them. Mysterio says he wants a rematch for his Intercontinental Championship. Cena says it’s tough to process all the noise and confirms he wants a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

Cena says he’s not backing down on his last Monday Night Raw, but he has to do one thing first. Cena wants to ask New York City how they feel. Cena asks if they want to see him face Dom Mysterio in the World’s Most Famous Arena for the Intercontinental Championship. The crowd wants it.

Cena says if he’s feeling froggy, he should jump. Mysterio gets in Cena’s face and says, “No.” They already did it Cena’s way. Cena had management on his side, his hometown, so now they’ll do it Mysterio’s way. The crowd chants, “Shut the f**k up.” Cena tells Netflix they’re saying, “Choco Fun Cup.” Cena asks if he wants to fight.

Mysterio says they’ll do it at Survivor Series in San Diego on his home turf. Cena agrees and accepts the match. Cena says he does have a problem, though. He told the world he would have a match on his last night on Monday Night Raw. Cena sees an opponent in the middle of the ring.

Cena tosses the title aside and suggests they fight with nothing on the line. Cena tells Mysterio to take a chance at making history. Cena asks, “Do you feel lucky, punk?” Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day head to the ring, and Mysterio smirks as they do.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Cena looks serious and takes his hat and shirt off. Cena is prepared to fight in a 3-on-1 disadvantage. Mysterio says Cena won’t get his final match on Raw, but he will get his ass beat. The Judgment Day triple-teams Cena and beats him down.

Sheamus runs down to the ring for the save. The Celtic Warrior attacks them, but they quickly overwhelm him. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio then runs down. Dominik prepares for his father. Rey punches away at his son. Cena throws Bálor out of the ring, and Sheamus sends McDonagh out of the ring.

Rey then dumps his son out of the ring. Cena says they’re going to have a 6-man tag team match right now. On that note, the show heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the match is immediately underway, and the crowd is on fire for it.

We return from the break to see The Judgment Day beating down Sheamus in three-on-one fashion, beating the Celtic Warrior down in the corner. Bálor chokes Sheamus on the ropes until the referee backs him up. McDonagh then hits a leg drop over the bottom rope.

McDonagh tags in and shoulders away at McDonagh’s midsection. Bálor tags in and hits a slingshot stomp. Dominik Mysterio tags in and hits a slingshot senton for a one-count. McDonagh tags in and hits a springboard seated moonsault for a two-count.

McDonagh applies a front facelock, but Sheamus fights up and punches out. McDonagh quickly hits a jawbreaker and tags Bálor back in. Bálor and McDonagh whip Sheamus into the corner, but he pops out with a double clothesline. Rey Mysterio tags in and punches his son off the apron.

Rey takes it to Bálor and McDonagh, hitting McDonagh with a head-scissor takeover. Rey drops Bálor onto the middle rope. Rey goes for a 619, but Dominik trips his father. Rey hits his son with a baseball slide, and Bálor attacks him from behind. Bálor slides Rey out of the ring onto his sternum on the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears again and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Rey being isolated in The Judgment Day’s corner. He eventually buys himself some much-needed time and makes the much-needed tag to Cena. The crowd goes wild.

Super Cena emerges, hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle, and the crowd goes nuts again. Sheamus and Rey make a save during a pin attempt and we hit the final stretch. All three do Sheamus’ ten beats spot over the ropes. They all did the Five Knuckle Shuffle and then all hit their finishers. Cena got the pin.

Winners: John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus

Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce Get A Visit From Paul Heyman

Backstage, we see Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in a rare moment of agreement, as they both talk about how much they despise Paul Heyman’s actions in putting together his WarGames team. On that note, in comes “The Oracle” himself who smiles and says he’s doing everything within the rules.

He says if they were mad at that, they’re gonna hate his next WarGames team member. He hands them a folder and smiles big again before walking off. Aldis and Pearce open the folder and see the name and each give a big reaction.

Nikki Bella Attacks Stephanie Vaquer Once Again

We see an angry-looking Stephanie Vaquer walking the halls as we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, several celebrities are shown in the building, including a bunch of NFL players and comedian Andrew Schulz. We are then shown footage from during the break, which shows them brawling with The Judgment Day.

In the ring, Jackie Redmond is standing by and mentions she is about to have an interview with the WWE Women’s World Champion. We see footage of Nikki Bella attacking Vaquer last week. Back live, Redmond introduces “La Primera” herself.

As Vaquer makes her way out, she is ambushed and attacked again by Bella. Bella grabs her by the hair after decking her, and gets on the microphone. She tells her she didn’t come back to watch from the sidelines and be Vaquer’s sidekick. She vows to take the title from Vaquer.

Bayley Turns Down The Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, we see Bayley and Lyra Valkyria walking-and-talking in a good mood. Bayley stops when she sees The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka tells her she can forgive her for everything in the past if she fights on her team at WarGames. Bayley laughs like a psycho and rejects it. Valkyria tells her she’s proud of her. Bayley doesn’t care.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Now we return live inside MSG, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme. Out he comes accompanied by Talla Tonga. He makes his way to the ring, where he will be in action in our next match of the evening against a mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

As he settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, after a delay for dramatic effect, we hear the old-school sounds of “I’m here to show the world, here to show the world!”

With that said, Dolph Ziggler makes his way out as the second blast from the past, joining Zack Ryder as the second mystery competitor in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

The crowd goes absolutely bonkers as “The Show Off” makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and the crowd roars again as Ziggler and Sikoa begin to mix it up.