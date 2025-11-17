Shayna Baszler Reveals Original Plan For Her 2020 Elimination Chamber Win

Former WWE star Shayna Baszler spoke with Catch Club and provided new insight into the planning behind her historic, dominant performance in the 2020 Women’s Elimination Chamber match — a bout that saw her eliminate every single opponent.

When asked when she found out she would be winning in such overwhelming fashion, Baszler explained: “I mean, we don’t find out stuff till that day of.”

She revealed that WWE’s initial pitch was for her to run through the match even more like Brock Lesnar, entering first and mowing down all five competitors in a straight line: “I think the initial pitch was to like Brock Lesnar my way through where I think they wanted me in first and then I just go one by one to each one and it’s like, well, ‘the fans are going to hate that.’”

Baszler said she and the producers adjusted the layout to give fans some competitive sequences while still presenting her as an unstoppable force: “So, we kind of came up with the way that we did it to kind of give a little bit of both. They get to see a little bit of a match and then I can go one by one on the last few.”

The match ultimately became one of the most dominant displays in women’s division history, leading Baszler directly into a WrestleMania program with Becky Lynch.