CM Punk Shares Emotional Message To John Cena After IC Title Win

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena, who recently won the Intercontinental Title, has had a storied rivalry with reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk that has lasted over two decades. However, it seems that the tensions between them have eased recently.

After Cena’s victory for the Intercontinental Title, Punk shared a photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Cena, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, presumably taken in Boston.

In the post, Punk expressed his gratitude to Cena for the stories, memories, and lessons they’ve shared. He also thanked Cena for drawing large crowds, which has contributed to his own financial success.

Punk wrote, “Thank you for the stories, the memories, the lessons. Thank you for the competition. The rivalries, and the teamwork alike. Side by side. The view changes. Thank you for the house.”