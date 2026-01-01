Je’Von Evans Says Hell In A Cell Is His Ultimate Dream Match

Top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans appeared on Going Ringside to discuss various topics, including how he maintains his health.

Evans said, “I haven’t really felt any effects yet, but from what everybody’s telling me, like, ‘Hey, it’s going to catch up. It’s gonna catch up to you.’ So I’m trying to get a little head start. I’m trying to go ahead and start making my body feel good because I don’t want to get to the point where I have to do yoga or I have to stretch.”

On his dream match:

“Dream match, I want to do a Hell in a Cell… I would, I would love to do one. Because it’s great, I grew up watching them. And I was like, ‘Oh, I have to do it now.’ You know? So I have to do a Hell in a Cell before I retire. Have to do a Hell in the Cell.”

