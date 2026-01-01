Maxxine Dupri Reveals Advice She Received From John Cena

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri discussed various topics with The Wrestling Classic, including the advice she received from WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Dupri said, “Oh my gosh, I did actually because you know, as the two Intercontinental Champions. I saw the picture. I saw the picture. Have a little chitchat. You know, he was um extremely kind to me, and I also got to attend his seminar at Flat – no, sorry, at the Dungeon. He also went to Flatbacks for Bayley’s seminar, but I was there for the one at the dungeon, and I feel like I got such great advice from him about truly doing what we’ve seen Chelsea do. Make the most of every moment, no matter what happens. Take it and run with it. How can you be different? How can you be creative? How can you think outside the box? Um, and once you have the fundamentals, how do you grow from there? And that was a really cool conversation to have with the actual GOAT.”

On sharing a locker room with former Total Divas cast members and WWE having a “Divas” renaissance:

“The Divas are up. Um, it’s amazing. I absolutely love being in the locker with locker room with them. It’s crazy because you watch people on TV, right? And sometimes you get nervous to like meet someone that you kind of idolize or that you look at as like a hero because you don’t know what you’re going to get. When I tell you, every single one of them is even better in person. The way that they are just the kindest, most hard-working, beautiful, talented women that have given so much to our business, especially during that time where they were basically working double right on the road and filming, and they’re still here giving back to us and guiding us and helping set up the next generation of superstars is unreal to me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

