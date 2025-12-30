Injured WWE Star Could Return On Next Week’s RAW In Brooklyn

There is encouraging news regarding the status of Chad Gable, who has been sidelined in recent months due to injury.

According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, the Monday Night Raw standout is expected to make his return to in-ring action “fairly soon.”

Gable has been out of action while recovering from shoulder surgery, but his rehabilitation is reportedly going well. In fact, some within WWE believe his return could happen sooner rather than later.

“We are told there are some who expect Gable back as soon as next week’s Raw in Brooklyn, NY,” the report stated.

As part of the clearance process, Gable has reportedly been putting in consistent work at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider noted that he “has been to the WWE Performance Center several times in recent months” as he works toward being medically cleared for competition.

Before being sidelined, Gable was a regular presence on Raw and heavily featured across multiple storylines. His return would add immediate depth and in-ring quality to the brand.

At this time, WWE has not officially announced a return date for Gable. However, backstage expectations suggest that his comeback could be imminent, pending final medical clearance.