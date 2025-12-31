“Brock Lesnar Guy” Announces Retirement From Attending Live Wrestling Events

One of the most recognizable faces in professional wrestling’s “superfan” community is stepping away from the front row.

Michael Corcoran — known worldwide to fans as “Brock Lesnar Guy” — has officially announced his retirement from attending live wrestling events.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Corcoran reflected on a journey that has spanned more than two decades and made him a familiar fixture on television broadcasts.

“For over 25 years I’ve experienced some amazing moments attending wrestling shows. But now……… it’s time to move on. I knew I was running out of time with this. Which is why I hit it hard this year.”

Corcoran first gained viral recognition in 2012 after his wide-eyed, stunned reaction was captured on camera during Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE on the Raw following WrestleMania 28. From that moment on, he became a near-constant presence in the front row of major WWE events, including multiple WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, and SummerSlams.

Over the years, his visibility turned him into a symbol of a specific era of wrestling superfans — dedicated followers who traveled year-round to experience the product live.

Corcoran explained that he intentionally increased his travel schedule throughout the past year, knowing his time on the road was coming to an end. He specifically highlighted the opportunity to witness the farewell run of one of wrestling’s biggest icons.

“What an incredible year it was especially with John Cena’s retirement tour,” Corcoran wrote.

While Corcoran is stepping away from the demanding lifestyle required to attend live events regularly, he made it clear that he is not leaving the wrestling world entirely. He teased upcoming projects and confirmed that he will continue creating and sharing digital content with his audience.

“I need to focus on other things now which I will be sharing with you guys very soon but as far as attending wrestling shows………. It’s time for me to move on. I will still be posting content…….. stay tuned.”

The announcement marks the end of an era for wrestling’s front-row regulars, as one of the community’s most visible and enduring figures transitions into a new chapter beyond the arena lights.