Backstage Details Emerge On CM Punk’s Near-TNA Signing

When CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at the conclusion of the Survivor Series 2023, it capped months of speculation surrounding his future in professional wrestling.

Before Punk ultimately rejoined WWE, there were legitimate discussions about him potentially signing with Impact Wrestling (now TNA). According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Impact Wrestling had put a “major” financial offer on the table — one that Punk was said to have seriously considered.

Additional insight into what might have been has now emerged from Steve Maclin, who revealed that he was slated to be Punk’s first opponent had the deal gone through.

Speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Maclin shared behind-the-scenes details that only came to light following the departure of then-Impact executive Scott D’Amore.

“If you want some behind-the-scenes dirt that nobody knows about, CM Punk, before he almost possibly signed with TNA, was coming in and I was going to be his first challenger. I found out right as Scott D’Amore was let go.

We were having dinner one night and he let me know, ‘Yeah, Punk was gonna almost sign there, and you were gonna be his first challenger.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ It would’ve been cool, man. Because when you see his time coming back into wrestling, what happened at AEW and even WWE, it just shows the star that he is now and that he’s always kind of been that way. That culture—he’s literally a cult of personality, if you want to play the cliché to the song—but it just shows the magnitude that he’s one of the last alive superstars.”

Maclin also reflected on his personal interactions with Punk over the years, noting that Punk left a lasting impression long before their potential TNA program was even discussed.

“There were a few times he was behind the scenes in Chicago. But it was cool to just see him, and it was fun. I’m like, ‘Oh, CM Punk, what’s up, man?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, what’s up, Mr. Maclin?’ I was like, ‘Cool, good to see you.’

Because he was really good to me when I was an extra in WWE. You always hear the horror stories as an extra—when you say hello to people and they shun you and stuff—but he was very respectful, and I never forgot that.”

While Punk ultimately chose to return to WWE, Maclin’s comments offer a rare glimpse into an alternate timeline — one where Punk’s return to wrestling could have begun in TNA, with a high-profile feud right out of the gate.